Cloud computing a "game-changer" for EU economy, Kroes says

Digital agenda commissioner Neelie Kroes unveiled the EU's long awaited cloud computing strategy on Thursday (27 September), describing it as a "game-changer" for the European economy.

The commission says that a €45 billion investment in cloud technology could generate just under €1 trillion in GDP in addition to 3.8 million jobs by 2020.

Cloud computing uses an online network of servers, storage applications and computer services which can be accessed on-demand via the Internet. ...