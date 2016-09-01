Ad
euobserver
Operation Sophia has saved some 25,000 people since its launch last year (Photo: Frontex)

EU states to offer boats to Libyan coastguard

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU states may offer vessels to Libya as part of a broader effort against migrant smuggling.

An EU source on Wednesday (31 August) told reporters in Brussels that Libyans were likely to be patrolling their own territorial waters on the boats before next summer.

"I think that some member states will provide some more vessels to the Libyans," he said.

Libya is the main staging point along the north African coast for people seeking international protection in the EU.

Some...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Nato to join EU warships in Libya migrant operation
Operation Sophia has saved some 25,000 people since its launch last year (Photo: Frontex)

Migration

