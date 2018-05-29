EU parliament targets 'unlawful' border checks

The European Parliament is voting on a report that describes the reintroduction of internal border checks by a half dozen member states as unlawful.

The author of the paper, Portuguese centre-right MEP Carlos Coelho, told EUobserver that national governments were putting the EU's passport-free Schengen zone and the free movement of its 400 million people in danger.

He is demanding the European Commission take stronger action, given that its plans to have the internal controls lif...