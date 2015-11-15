Juncker: Don’t mix up terrorists and refugees

The attackers in Paris and Middle East refugees should not be mixed up, warned EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker on Sunday (15 November).

He also called on member states not to reject people who are fleeing from the same terror that shocked the French capital on Friday night.

"We should not mix the different categories of people coming to Europe," Juncker told a news conference in Antalya, Turkey, where a G20 summit of world leaders is taking place.

“Those who or...