Sweden keen to slow Europe's 'refugee highway'

Sweden is demanding measures to block "the highway" of migrants traversing across Europe, as the inflow of refugees to Germany has not slowed since September.

Ole Schroder, from the German federal interior ministry, told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday (6 January) that some 3,200 people seeking international protection were entering Germany on a daily basis in September last year.

Schroder, speaking alongside ministers from Sweden and Denmark, and the European commissionner fo...