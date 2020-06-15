Ad
A detailed image of some of the injuries inflicted on the migrants (Photo: Danish Refugee Council)

EU Commission to probe Croat border attacks on migrants

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission intends to send officials to monitor the Croat border following fresh allegations of torture of migrants and asylum seekers, which it condemned.

Speaking to reporters on Friday (12 June), a commission spokesperson said a monitoring mission is planned "to ensure that the activities of the Croatian border guards remain fully compliant with the respect of fundamental rights."

But no dates have been fixed, although the Commission says arrangements will be made ...

