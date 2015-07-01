Denmark tightens border controls

Denmark’s new Liberal led government is stepping up border controls in a bid to stop irregular migrants from entering the country.
The moves, announced Tuesday (30 June) by its new minister of foreign affairs Kristian Jensen, is raising broader concerns about internal freedom of movement rules in the EU.
Denmark is part of the EU passport-free Schengen area but says vamping up border checks won’t obstruct free passage.
The foreign ministry in a tweet said the plans are “not ...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
