Refugees in limbo on Greek island

Since the beginning of August, over 550 refugees have made the crossing to the Greek island of Chios, including nearly 200 children.

These new arrivals alone make up nearly half the official capacity of the entire island.

As they arrived, local authorities have simultaneously begun the long-awaited plan of dismantling Souda, the open refugee camp in the island's main town.

The majority of the island's refugee population will soon be confined to Vial, an overcrowded, aband...