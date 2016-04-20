Ad
"I know I always agree with my friend Viktor Orban," former German chancellor Kohl said (Photo: European commission)

Helmut Kohl backs Orban's line on migration

Migration
by Eric Maurice, Brussels,

In a visit to former German chancellor Helmut Kohl, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban promoted his views on the refugee crisis while trying not to openly criticise Angela Merkel's refugee policy.

In a statement published after the 80-minute meeting at Kohl's house in western Germany, Orban and Kohl said that "contrary to the impression left by press reports, [they] completely agreed on the goal" of Merkel's policy of welcoming refugees in Germany.

"It is a about finding the be...




