Helmut Kohl backs Orban's line on migration

In a visit to former German chancellor Helmut Kohl, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban promoted his views on the refugee crisis while trying not to openly criticise Angela Merkel's refugee policy.

In a statement published after the 80-minute meeting at Kohl's house in western Germany, Orban and Kohl said that "contrary to the impression left by press reports, [they] completely agreed on the goal" of Merkel's policy of welcoming refugees in Germany.

