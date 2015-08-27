Ad
euobserver
Kurz (r) said a Europe without internal borders 'is in danger' (Photo: © European Union 2015 - EC,Photo : Bruna Christian)

EU free movement put into question at Vienna summit

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU politicians are threatening to dismantle the bloc’s free-movement rights amid calls to revamp asylum rules, due to the surge in the number of people seeking refuge in Europe.

On Thursday (27 August), the bodies of up to 50 people, who had suffocated, were found in the back of a refrigerated food truck on the outskirts of Vienna.

News of the tragedy came the same day EU and Western Balkan leaders and ministers met in the Austrian capital for a summit on migration issues.

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Migration hijacks EU-Balkan summit
Kurz (r) said a Europe without internal borders 'is in danger' (Photo: © European Union 2015 - EC,Photo : Bruna Christian)

euobserver

