euobserver
Mogherini and ministers stand for a minute of silence to honour the victims of the attacks in Paris (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Mogherini: This is the most serious war of our times

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The fight against the Islamic State and the conflict in Syria is the gravest war we face in our times, the EU diplomatic chief said on Monday (16 November), following the meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

“This is not just a crisis, but the most serious war of our times,” Federica Mogherini told reporters.

She repeated that Friday’s terrorist attacks in Paris that killed 129 people highlight the importance of talks on Syria in Vienna.

Reflecting on the talks in ...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

