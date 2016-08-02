Ad
Smugglers are overcrowding rubber boats (Photo: EEAS)

EU migrant route now twice as deadly

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The number of people dying to reach safety in Europe has soared over the past seven months and almost doubled when compared to last year.

Over 3,100 have perished so far in the Mediterranean compared to around 1,900 over the same period in 2015. Most of the drownings occurred after leaving the north African coast in an effort to reach Italy.

Yet the Geneva-based International Organisation for Migration (IOM) says the total number of arrivals by sea in Europe is only slightly high...

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Migration

