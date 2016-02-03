Ad
euobserver
EU payments won't amount to direct budgetary support for Turkey (Photo: Moyan Brenn)

EU finalises €3bn fund for Turkey refugees

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

After much bickering among member states and the European Commission, the 28-country bloc agreed Wednesday (3 February) on the financing details of the refugee facility for Turkey, designed to improve conditions for refugees and migrants.

The facility, agreed last November in exchange for Ankara's help in stemming the influx of people into Europe, is aimed at delivering humanitarian assitance to refugee camps in Turkey.

Details on the financing have been holding up the project. ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

