EU to ease access for skilled migrants

The European Commission has proposed to make it easier for highly-skilled migrants to access Europe's job market as part of its response to the migrant crisis.

The idea is to revive the so-called Blue Card scheme.

The scheme was adopted in 2009 on the model of the US work permit, the green card, in order to help fill gaps in the EU’s ageing workforce but was never widely used.

"If we want to compete with the US Green Card, we need an EU Blue Card that deserves the same mer...