euobserver
Skilled asylum seekers in Europe who have job offers could integrate faster with the Blue Card (Photo: Josh Zakary)

EU to ease access for skilled migrants

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The European Commission has proposed to make it easier for highly-skilled migrants to access Europe's job market as part of its response to the migrant crisis.

The idea is to revive the so-called Blue Card scheme.

The scheme was adopted in 2009 on the model of the US work permit, the green card, in order to help fill gaps in the EU’s ageing workforce but was never widely used.

"If we want to compete with the US Green Card, we need an EU Blue Card that deserves the same mer...

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Skilled asylum seekers in Europe who have job offers could integrate faster with the Blue Card (Photo: Josh Zakary)

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

