Eastern Europeans ease opposition to migrant quotas

Eastern and central European member states have eased their opposition to the EU Commission’s relocation plan for migrants, unveiled on Wednesday (September 9) in Strasbourg.
The scheme would redistribute 160,000 asylum seekers more evenly across the EU, providing relief to frontline states like Greece, Hungary, and Italy, which have seen a surge in refugees and migrants.
Germany and France have been pushing for the mandatory relocation system, but eastern and central European EU...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
