A fence has been built directly on the platform to make sure everybody is checked before entering Sweden (Photo: EUobserver)

Domino effect: Denmark follows Sweden on EU border checks

by Lisbeth Kirk, Copenhagen,

“May I see your ID?”

From midnight on Monday (4 January), guards in neon-coloured vests started photographing the ID cards of all passengers boarding trains in Copenhagen in the direction of Sweden.

They are not trained police. Denmark’s rail company, DSB, hired them from private firm Securitas in order to pre-scan passengers to avoid responsibility for letting unidentified people into Sweden.

“If you don’ have photo-ID, then you aren’t allowed into any train bound for Swede...

A fence has been built directly on the platform to make sure everybody is checked before entering Sweden (Photo: EUobserver)

