Orban: EU leaders lack will to stop migrants

Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orban, said Sunday (28 February) EU leaders had no will to get a grip on the migration crisis, and vowed to fight pressure from Brussels to take in more refugees.

In a “state of the nation” speech, Orban told supporters he did not blame the migrants for only doing "what they think is best for them" by coming to Europe, but European leaders for failing to come up with a plan to reverse the tide of people.

“Europe's future is endangered primarily n...