Italy imposes Austria border controls 'for next few days'

Italian regional authorities announced on Wednesday (2 September) that they are imposing border control checks near Austria.
A statement issued by Bolzano, a German-speaking Alto Adige region in northern Italy, said the police checks are a “temporary measure” to help cope with the number of refugees heading towards Germany.
"Bavaria is witnessing record arrivals of refugees, mainly via the...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
