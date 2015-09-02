Ad
euobserver
Italian police are imposing border control checks in Brenner, near the Austrian border (Photo: Jurjen van Enter)

Italy imposes Austria border controls 'for next few days'

Migration
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Italian regional authorities announced on Wednesday (2 September) that they are imposing border control checks near Austria.

A statement issued by Bolzano, a German-speaking Alto Adige region in northern Italy, said the police checks are a “temporary measure” to help cope with the number of refugees heading towards Germany.

"Bavaria is witnessing record arrivals of refugees, mainly via the...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
MigrationRule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Hungary U-turn on migrant trains prompts unrest
Italian police are imposing border control checks in Brenner, near the Austrian border (Photo: Jurjen van Enter)

Tags

MigrationRule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections