euobserver
Frontex describes itself as a law enforcement agency (Photo: frontex.europa.eu)

Thousands apply for EU border guard posts

Migration
Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU border agency, Frontex's recruitment drive launched last October to fill 700 new border guard positions has attracted a massive number of applicants from across southern and central EU states.

Some 7,500 applicants had applied for the 700 positions, which is part of a much larger bid to create a standing corps of 10,000 guards under the agency's aegis over the next several years.

"For the first time, and this is also new, and we are also making preparations for that, for ...



Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.











