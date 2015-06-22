EU still angling for UN permit on migrant operation

EU states haven’t given up on UN backing for their migrant boat “disposal” operation, as ministers launched a preliminary version of the project on Monday (22 June).

The UN resolution is “still in the cooking”, Linas Linkevicius, Lithuania’s foreign minister, whose country held the rotating presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in May, told EUobserver in Bratislava on Saturday.

He noted the EU has softened the language of its UNSC draft in a bid to win support ...