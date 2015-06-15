Far-right parties form group in EU parliament

The National Front and the Dutch PVV party have formed a new far-right group in the European Parliament.
The National Front chief, Marine Le Pen, tweeted on Monday (15 June): “I will announce the formation of our group - Europe of Nations and Freedom [ENF] - tomorrow in Brussels”.
PVV head Geert Wilders said: “Great news and [a] historical moment”.
He attached a picture of himself and Le Pen drinking champagne.
Details of the group’s composition are to be unveiled a...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
