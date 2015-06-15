Far-right parties form group in EU parliament

The National Front and the Dutch PVV party have formed a new far-right group in the European Parliament.

The National Front chief, Marine Le Pen, tweeted on Monday (15 June): “I will announce the formation of our group - Europe of Nations and Freedom [ENF] - tomorrow in Brussels”.

PVV head Geert Wilders said: “Great news and [a] historical moment”.

He attached a picture of himself and Le Pen drinking champagne.

Details of the group’s composition are to be unveiled a...