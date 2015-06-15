Cameron faces rebellion on referendum rules

David Cameron faces several backbench rebellions from his Conservative party as his bill to guarantee an EU referendum faces a series of parliamentary votes.
MPs in the House of Commons will vote on amendments to the prime minister’s EU referendum bill on Tuesday (16 June) and could inflict a damaging defeat to the government.
Amendments tabled by Conservative rebels would ensure that the government cannot publish pro-European reports on the eve of the vote, nor hold the in/out re...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
