Cameron faces rebellion on referendum rules

David Cameron faces several backbench rebellions from his Conservative party as his bill to guarantee an EU referendum faces a series of parliamentary votes.

MPs in the House of Commons will vote on amendments to the prime minister’s EU referendum bill on Tuesday (16 June) and could inflict a damaging defeat to the government.

Amendments tabled by Conservative rebels would ensure that the government cannot publish pro-European reports on the eve of the vote, nor hold the in/out re...