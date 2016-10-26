How to monitor the EU's new border security strategy

The European Council of 20-21 October has confirmed the EU’s undaunted resolve to outsource parts of its immigration control policy to third countries.
The trend started initially with the EU-Turkey migration agreement earlier this year, and gained considerable momentum with the recent adoption of the Migration Partnership Framework.
The Framework entails the negotiation of several "migration compacts" with key countries of origi...
