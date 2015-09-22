Ad
euobserver
Czech Republic among the outvoted on Tuesday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU forces 'voluntary' migrant relocation on eastern states

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen and Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU states agreed a legally binding plan Tuesday (22 September) on relocation of 120,000 refugees, in a vote which thwarted opposition from the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia.

The vote marks an unusual EU step, in terms of forcing a minority of EU states to take action on issues of national sovereignty.

In a sign of wider opposition, Finland abstained.

"We've reached an agreement with a very big majority, bigger than required by [the EU] treaty. We would hav...

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Czech Republic among the outvoted on Tuesday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

