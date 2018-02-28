Wednesday

28th Feb 2018

  1. Focus
  2. Nordic News

Focus

Finland plans 'Arctic Corridor' linking China to Europe

  • The Arctic Circle plans involves transporting Chinese cargo through Finland by rail (Photo: Koppa/Flickr)

By

If it happens, it will be the shortest, most direct route for goods between Asia and Europe ever.

Spurred by China's massive Belt and Road Initiative, decision-makers in Finland and Norway are speeding up talks on a so-called Arctic Corridor.

  • Cargo ships from Asia will off-load in Kirkenes or elsewhere in northern Norway on the shores of the Arctic Ocean, saving thousands of nautical miles (Photo: Graphics: Arctic Corridor)

Cargo ships from Asia will off-load in Kirkenes or elsewhere in northern Norway on the shores of the Arctic Ocean, saving thousands of nautical miles as compared to the route through the Suez Canal.

The ships would pick up European exports while goods from Asia would travel on rail through Finland, through a tunnel to Estonia and from there reach central Europe in record time.

Two vital and so far lacking components - some 500km of rails from Norway to Finland's existing rails and a tunnel from Finland to Estonia - have frightened planners so far, but new prospects of Chinese funding are providing fresh impetus.

"We will publish a first feasibility study of the rail-link to the Arctic Ocean within a few days", Risto Murto, deputy director-general in the Networks Department of the Finnish ministry of transport and communications told EUobserver.

"When we think of the new corridors to China, we are in the middle between Europa and Asia. Finland is not an island anymore. We look at our geopolitical position in a whole new way."

Finland already consider itself Europe's air traffic gateway to China and Asia.

Helsinki Airport is closer to China than any other in the EU with only seven and a half hours flying time to Beijing.

The number of passengers flying from Helsinki to China grew 16 percent from 2016 to 2017.

The proposed Arctic Corridor will further link Finland to China as will a proposed new high-speed broadband cable from Finland to Asia through the Arctic Ocean.

Cinia, a Finnish IT-company 77.5 percent owned by the state, is heading efforts to establish the cable with Chinese and other foreign funding and the government in Helsinki is actively promoting the project.

World's longest tunnel

As for the tunnel from Helsinki to Tallinn, the capital of Estonia, the governments of Estonia and Finland two weeks ago published an EU-funded feasibility study of what promises to be the world's longest tunnel under the Bay of Finland. The bay is 80km wide.

Most days, some 20,000 people travel by ferry across this bay. This and other traffic make Helsinki the busiest passenger harbour in the world and the government and local business support the idea of a tunnel despite the somewhat staggering cost estimates of some €15bn.

Peter Vesterbacka, a Finnish business entrepreneur and inventor of Angry Birds, a mobile game gone global, now heads efforts to raise Chinese funding to cover the costs of the tunnel: "I expect that Chinese investors will cover two-thirds while northern European pension funds will probably cover most of the rest of the €15bn", he told EUobserver.

He expects that large property development schemes connected to the tunnel, including an artificial island in the Gulf of Finland, will provide investors with a viable business case.

He did not expect EU funding to play a role: "No, definitely not. We cannot wait for the rest of Europe to get their act together before we move on," he said. "We want to open the tunnel on 24 December 2024".

He would not name specific Chinese investors, but said talks were ongoing.

"We are looking in particular at Chinese organisations already financing the Belt and Road Initiative. In Kazakhstan new infrastructure to the tune of $50bn is being built as part of this initiative," he said at his Helsinki office at We+, a Chinese owned share-space office complex favoured by creative industry start-ups.

Close relations to China

Risto Murto of the Finnish ministry of transport and communication confirmed that the governments of Finland and Estonia are studying how they may act as enablers of Vesterbakke's efforts - basically forsaking earlier suggestions of a publicly-funded tunnel.

"There will not be two competing tunnel projects," Risto Murto said.

Finland already enjoys close relations with China.

In May 2017, Chinese president Xi Jinping stopped in Finland on his way to talks with US president Donald Trump in Florida in the US.

Two Chinese pandas on loan from China were released in Helsinki's zoo recently as part of China's "panda-diplomacy" and other signs of Chinese involvement are plenty, even in Finland's Arctic north. Here, Chinese funding have helped establish new large plants for production of bio-fuels and eco-friendly paper pulp as well as new tourism ventures.

Of the proposed new infrastructure to link Europe and China through Finland, the railway leading from existing railways in Finland to the Arctic Ocean are considered the least likely to materialise any time soon.

Murto of the ministry of transport and communication said construction was likely to begin in 2030 at the earliest, and that progress was dependent on, among other factors, unpredictable growth in international traffic on the Northern Sea Route from Europe along Russia's northern coasts to Asia.

Raw materials to China

Local interest in the new connections to Asia is growing.

Pauliina Pikkujamsa, head of marketing of BusinessOulu, a northern Finland business association, told EUobserver how "this would certainly be interesting from our perspective. It would bring large amounts of traffic our way and provide new export avenues for us to China. It would provide Finland with a whole new role between Asia and Europe."

Northern Finland has a long history of forestry and mining.

Local products include reinforced steel, paper, gold, lithium, uranium, vanadium, cobalt, zinc, nickel and other raw materials — most of which the local business community expect will sell well in Asia.

Site Section

  1. Nordic News

Related stories

  1. China beats EU to Arctic Council membership
  2. Estonia and Finland have best EU science teaching
  3. Norway defends new Arctic oil drilling
  4. Back to the Future by Hyperloop
Norway defends new Arctic oil drilling

Norway's oil and gas is "extremely important" for Europe's energy supply, oil minister says, rejecting calls to stop drilling to prevent global warming.

Magazine

Back to the Future by Hyperloop

Cars that run on petrol or diesel are meant to be a rarity by the year 2050. Progress is slow. But some Nordic cities have radical visions of how a "Hyperloop" could change that.

Trump says US could stay in Paris deal

President Donald Trump hinted that the US could 'conceivably' stay in the Paris climate change agreement, during a meeting in which Norway's PM pointed out the sales of US-made Tesla electric cars in her country.

Interview

Nordic-Baltic digital market 'no threat to EU'

'What we want do is add value on top, and do things' such as border controls and free data movement, said Norwegian state secretary Paul Chaffey about Nordic-Baltic digital cooperation.

Stakeholder

Behind the scenes of the Nordic model

The Nordic is comprised of 74 regions and, combined, is the 12th largest economy in the world. The State of the Nordic Region 2018 gives a unique look behind the scenes of the world's most integrated region.

Supported by

News in Brief

  1. Central London is EU's richest region
  2. Two UK Conservative MEPs leave ECR group
  3. Slovak media collectively publish story by murdered journalist
  4. Berlusconi set to choose Tajani for Italian prime minister
  5. Google wins German court case on links to defamatory content
  6. Macedonia offers four options to solve name dispute
  7. MEPs approve De Guindos appointment to ECB
  8. Emissions trading system reform rubber-stamped for 2021-2030

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFCyclone Season Looms Over 720,000 Rohingya Children in Myanmar & Bangladesh
  2. European Gaming & Betting AssociationEU Court: EU Commission Correct to Issue Guidelines for Online Gambling Services
  3. Mission of China to the EUChina Hopes for More Exchanges With Nordic, Baltic Countries
  4. Macedonian Human Rights MovementCondemns Facebook for Actively Promoting Anti-Macedonian Racism
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersGlobal Seed Vault: Gene Banks Gather to Celebrate 1 Million Seed Collections
  6. CECEIndustry Stakeholders Are Ready to Take the Lead in Digital Construction
  7. ILGA EuropeAnkara Ban on LGBTI Events Continues as Turkish Courts Reject NGO Appeals
  8. Aid & Trade LondonJoin Thousands of Stakeholders of the Global Aid Industry at Aid & Trade London
  9. Macedonian Human Rights MovementEuropean Free Alliance Joins MHRMI to End the Anti-Macedonian Name Negotiations
  10. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Tourism Year to Promote Business and Mutual Ties
  11. European Jewish CongressAt “An End to Antisemitism!” Conference, Dr. Kantor Calls for Ambitious Solutions
  12. UNESDAA Year Ago UNESDA Members Pledged to Reduce Added Sugars in Soft Drinks by 10%

Latest News

  1. At the court of the kings of the EU bubble
  2. Robotics MEP angry at lack of Commission response on AI
  3. Finland plans 'Arctic Corridor' linking China to Europe
  4. What might be next in EU-Ukraine relations?
  5. MEP expense reform stymied in internal parliament clash
  6. Scotland and Wales brace for UK clash on Brexit
  7. Competition must prevail in the quest for telecoms investment
  8. Barnier: open-ended Brexit transition 'not possible'

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsUzbekistan: Investigate Torture of Journalist
  2. CESICESI@Noon on ‘Digitalisation & Future of Work: Social Protection For All?’ - March 7
  3. UNICEFExecutive Director's Committment to Tackling Sexual Exploitation and Abuse of Children
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region 2018: Facts, Figures and Rankings of the 74 Regions
  5. Mission of China to the EUDigital Economy Shaping China's Future, Over 30% of GDP
  6. Macedonian Human Rights MovementSuing the Governments of Macedonia and Greece for Changing Macedonia's Name
  7. Swedish EnterprisesHarnessing Globalization- at What Cost? Keynote Speaker Commissioner Malmström
  8. European Friends of ArmeniaSave The Date 28/02: “Nagorno-Karabakh & the EU: 1988-2018”
  9. European Heart NetworkSmart CAP is Triple Win for Economy, Environment and Health
  10. European Free AlllianceEFA Joined the Protest in Aiacciu to Solicit a Dialogue After the Elections
  11. EPSUDrinking Water Directive Step Forward but Human Right to Water Not Recognized
  12. European Gaming & Betting AssociationGambling Operators File Data Protection Complaint Against Payment Block in Norway