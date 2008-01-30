Ad
euobserver

Transparency works both ways

Opinion
by Richard Laming,

The meeting in London on Tuesday between the government leaders of Europe's biggest economies called for more transparency in the financial institutions, as a response to the current economic turmoil around the world. It is easy to understand why.

Politicians such as Gordon Brown and Nicolas Sarkozy are trying to make plans for the future of their national economies, and they don't want those plans to be blown off course by an unexpected financial hurricane. They want to be able to see ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections