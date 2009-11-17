EU fish decisions should be taken closer to home

The current EU Common Fisheries Policy (CFP) has been a dismal failure. The EU commission is the first to admit as much. For example, thousands of tonnes of fish are dumped overboard every year due to the lack of discard regulations.

Nordic fisheries-management systems can serve as a source of inspiration for reform of the CFP.

The commission has a vision of the CFP circa 2020 – one in which the fishing industry is economically viable, blatant overfishing is a thing of the past, ...