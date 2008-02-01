Ad
euobserver
Serbia's parliament -"The interference may now even push undecided voters in precisely the opposite direction to what was intended" (Photo: Konrad Zielinski)

Another unhappy Balkan chapter

Opinion
by Peter Sain ley Berry, Brussels,

Perhaps they felt that the ends justified the means, or rather that the stakes made it worthwhile. After all, it matters a great deal to the European Union whether Serbia embraces the prospect of a European future or turns a cold shoulder to the West and looks north and east to the Russian Bear, her traditional partner and mentor. The Serbs themselves will address this matter on Sunday, 3rd February, when the second round of their presidential election takes place.

The first round, held...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
Serbia's parliament -"The interference may now even push undecided voters in precisely the opposite direction to what was intended" (Photo: Konrad Zielinski)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections