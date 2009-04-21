Ad
More than a hundred countries in Africa, Asia and South America have sent seed samples to be stored in the 'Noah's Ark' for seeds at Svalbard (Photo: Mari Tefre/Svalbard Global Seed Vault)

Frozen seeds – safeguarding global food supplies

Opinion
by Halldór Ásgrímsson,

It is a fact that climate change poses a threat to food supplies, particularly in poorer parts of the world. We are at the same time dependent on rice, maize and other subsistence crops for our very survival, crops that are vulnerable to, amongst other things, desertification and flooding.

It is the responsibility of the developed world to combat this trend. The Nordic countries have put in place a range of measures to tackle the situation, including the creation of a global seed bank a...

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

