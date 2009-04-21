Frozen seeds – safeguarding global food supplies

It is a fact that climate change poses a threat to food supplies, particularly in poorer parts of the world. We are at the same time dependent on rice, maize and other subsistence crops for our very survival, crops that are vulnerable to, amongst other things, desertification and flooding.

It is the responsibility of the developed world to combat this trend. The Nordic countries have put in place a range of measures to tackle the situation, including the creation of a global seed bank a...