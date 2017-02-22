Romania, the endless anti-corruption race

Two weeks ago, hundreds of thousands of Romanians took to the streets to protest against their government, which, with virtually no public debate, had amended the country's anti-corruption legislation. Many believe that the proposed legislation was intended to serve a few important politicians who had pending criminal investigations with the judiciary.
The government held its position, despite being challenged with a motion in parliament. The only damage done was the forced dismissal o...
