Obama visits EU This Week

The US election, wide-ranging security concerns, and the EU budget dominate the agenda this week.

Foreign ministers, at a special dinner on Sunday (13 November) in Brussels, discussed the implications of Donald Trump’s victory for Europe, with the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, saying afterward that “ties between Europe and America are much deeper than any political term”.

They plan to follow up, also with defence ministers, on Monday and Tuesday, with talks on...