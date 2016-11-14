Obama visits EU This Week

The US election, wide-ranging security concerns, and the EU budget dominate the agenda this week.
Foreign ministers, at a special dinner on Sunday (13 November) in Brussels, discussed the implications of Donald Trump’s victory for Europe, with the bloc’s foreign policy chief, Federica Mogherini, saying afterward that “ties between Europe and America are much deeper than any political term”.
They plan to follow up, also with defence ministers, on Monday and Tuesday, with talks on...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
