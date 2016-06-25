UK's EU commissioner resigns

The UK's EU commissioner, Lord Jonathan Hill, announced his resignation on Saturday (25 June) in the wake of Britons voting on Thursday to leave the EU.
Hill's portfolio for financial markets and capital markets union will be taken over by EU commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis, the commissioner for the euro.
Lord Hill's resignation will take effect at midnight on 15 July.
"I don't believe it is right that I should carry on as the British commissioner as though n...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
