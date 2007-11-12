Sarkozy's Mediterranean union plans should worry Brussels

French president Nicolas Sarkozy's language about the Mediterranean Union (MU) is not lacking in rhetoric. In a much debated speech delivered in Morocco two weeks ago he referred to it as 'a dream of peace and justice, not of conquest' and a 'great dream of civilization'. However, for all these grand words, his ideas are lacking precision.

We are told that his MU will include all states adjacent to the Mediterranean Sea, that it will have an organizational structure similar to that of t...