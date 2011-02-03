After Belarus sanctions, what about Ukraine?

The decision on sanctions against Belarusian leader Aleksander Lukashenko and the wide range of Belarusian officials is very encouraging for many in Ukraine. At the same time, it is very difficult to have any optimism about where President Yanukovich is taking the country.

The first year of the Yanukovych presidency was marked by severe restrictions on democracy and civil liberties. Mr Yanukovich has established absolute control on parliament, the government, police, judiciary, securit...