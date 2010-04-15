Full text of Lech Kaczynski's letter to Katyn families

Dear representatives of the Katyn families, ladies and gentlemen,

Over 21,000 Polish prisoners were in April 1940 taken from the NKVD's [the Soviet secret police] camps and prisons and murdered. This crime of genocide was perpetrated by the will of Stalin, on the orders of the highest authorities of the Soviet Union. The alliance of the Third Reich, the Ribbentrop-Molotov pact and the aggression against Poland of 17 September 1939 culminated in the shocking Katyn crime. These citizens o...