Gay and lesbians still have a long struggle ahead of themselves in much of eastern Europe (Photo: Fritz Liess)

Homophobia must be stamped out across Europe, east as well as west

by Viviane Reding,

People are always talking about what divides Europeans, but I find it more constructive to focus on what unites us. We are united in a European Union by common values.

In 1989, we witnessed the power of these values to transform lives and break down barriers. Basic freedoms such as the right to free assembly allowed what Vaclav Havel called the "power of the powerless" to make their mark on history and society.

Twenty years later, these values are still breaking down barriers.

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
