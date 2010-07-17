Homophobia must be stamped out across Europe, east as well as west

People are always talking about what divides Europeans, but I find it more constructive to focus on what unites us. We are united in a European Union by common values.

In 1989, we witnessed the power of these values to transform lives and break down barriers. Basic freedoms such as the right to free assembly allowed what Vaclav Havel called the "power of the powerless" to make their mark on history and society.

Twenty years later, these values are still breaking down barriers.