Tunisia's democratic dream

After weeks of demonstrations, riots, and killings culminating in the overthrow of Ben Ali, a national unity government has been announced in Tunisia, a caretaker regime to manage a transition period towards elections. But is a fully-fledged democracy feasible in a country for so many years deprived of political debate?

At this point, nobody can talk of Tunisia as the example of a country that will be able to achieve what some other countries have failed to promote in Iraq and Afghanist...