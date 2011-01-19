Tunisia's democratic dream

After weeks of demonstrations, riots, and killings culminating in the overthrow of Ben Ali, a national unity government has been announced in Tunisia, a caretaker regime to manage a transition period towards elections. But is a fully-fledged democracy feasible in a country for so many years deprived of political debate?
At this point, nobody can talk of Tunisia as the example of a country that will be able to achieve what some other countries have failed to promote in Iraq and Afghanist...
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
