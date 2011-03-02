Ad
euobserver
Colonel Gaddafi provided a significant portion of the African Union's operational budgets. His fall will therefore likely leave the pan-African body out of pocket (Photo: Flickr/Ammar Abd Rabbo)

EU-Africa security partnership at risk

Opinion
by Oladiran Bello,

The European Union's North African strategy has been unhinged by ongoing popular uprisings against strongmen rulers across the Arab world.

The question must now be asked whether a southwards contagion is possible, potentially unmooring Brussels' carefully crafted security partnership with the African Union and sub-Saharan African governments. On concerns spanning illegal immigration, Islamic extremism, narco-trafficking and organised crime, the rationales driving EU security policies b...

Opinion

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

