Nato and the Lisbon Treaty

After Nato swiftly adopted its Strategic Concept at the summit recently held in Lisbon, it is irresistible not to observe the striking similarities between the revamping of both Nato and the EU structures that have taken place less than one year apart.
Both institutions openly admitted to redefining their goals in order to equip themselves to modern challenges. Brussels-based, they both signed their ticket to reinvention in Lisbon. Their leaders and high officials alike, called the day ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.