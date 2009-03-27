Ad
euobserver
The European Commission's voluntary register is inadequate for uncovering financial lobbying shenanigans (Photo: CE)

MEPs must examine the role of financial services lobbyists in EU law-making

Opinion
by Olivier Hoedeman,

Europe and much of the rest of the world is suffering from the worst economic crisis in more than 70 years, resulting from a meltdown in poorly regulated financial markets. In this unprecedented situation of evaporated wealth, massive job losses and devastating social insecurity, it is of crucial importance to fully understand the causes of the crisis in order to prevent such a disaster from ever happening again.

In the US, the birthplace of the crisis, one of these causes has been rea...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
The European Commission's voluntary register is inadequate for uncovering financial lobbying shenanigans (Photo: CE)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections