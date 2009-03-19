Energy efficiency and green growth

The triple-headed crisis of an economic downturn, climate change and pressure on European energy security are at the top of Europe's agenda right now. It will be very important that, at the upcoming European Council summit on 19-20 March, the EU charts a course that can guide us safely through the storm, so that we emerge all the stronger to face the challenges of the future.

The issues are closely interrelated, and so their solutions must be integrated. Measures to improve energy effic...