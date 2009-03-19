Ad
euobserver
Copenhagen - The Danish capital will host important climate change talks in December (Photo: EUobserver)

Energy efficiency and green growth

Opinion
by Per Stig Møller and Connie Hedegaard,

The triple-headed crisis of an economic downturn, climate change and pressure on European energy security are at the top of Europe's agenda right now. It will be very important that, at the upcoming European Council summit on 19-20 March, the EU charts a course that can guide us safely through the storm, so that we emerge all the stronger to face the challenges of the future.

The issues are closely interrelated, and so their solutions must be integrated. Measures to improve energy effic...

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.

