Ad
euobserver
Mr Krugman says that both the EU and US are not spending enough (Photo: Wikipedia)

Nobel-winning economist says EU stimulus 'inadequate'

Green Economy
by Leigh Phillips, Brussels,

Nobel-prize-winning economist Paul Krugman told Brussels on Tuesday (17 March) that the European Union is not spending enough on its fiscal stimulus programmes.

Where the EU committed €200 billion in a recovery plan last year, Mr Krugman said Brussels in fact needs to spend around €500 billion this year and up to a trillion in total over the next three years to get the economy going again.

"My back of the envelope math says on both sides of the Atlantic we should be having a stim...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy
Mr Krugman says that both the EU and US are not spending enough (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections