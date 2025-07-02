The EU should not become a democracy 'hedgehog'

In the EU it is an article of faith that we are in a massive global battle between authoritarian forces and democratic ones. And yet authoritarians can already register an important win: many politicians in Europe seem to be losing their nerve.
They do not feel that the case for democracy is strong outside Europe.
Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.Already a member? Login
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.
Ken Godfrey is the executive director of the European Partnership for Democracy, which encompasses 19 European NGOs, including DRI.
Michael Meyer-Resende is the executive director of Democracy Reporting International, a non-partisan NGO in Berlin that supports political participation.
Ken Godfrey is the executive director of the European Partnership for Democracy, which encompasses 19 European NGOs, including DRI.