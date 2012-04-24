EU plans for big brother data analysis must be nipped in the bud

The ever-creeping drive for more pervasive retention and analysis of private data and big brother-style surveillance looks set to continue in the European Union.
Last week, the European Parliament voted to give the green light to a controversial EU-US agreement on air passenger data. The passenger name record or PNR agreement legitimises the practice of the US Department of Homeland Security in storing and analysing potentially sensitive private information of individuals travelling by ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here