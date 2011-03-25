Croatia needs more EU pressure

As the EU accession talks are reaching the final stage, the Croatian government eagerly awaits the closing of a key area - justice and fundamental rights, also known as "Chapter 23".
But rather than implementing vital reforms, Croatian Prime Minister Jadranka Kosor's efforts against corruption reveal a deceitful cherry-picking scheme with the objective of completing EU negotiations by June in hopes of winning parliamentary elections scheduled for this year.
Mass street protests i...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here