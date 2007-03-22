EU lucky to make it to 50, many don't

Fiftieth birthday parties tend to be joyous occasions, tempered by a modicum of fear.



At this weekend's ceremony marking the anniversary of the 1957 Treaty of Rome, the EU's leaders will doubtlessly proclaim how countries that were bitter foes in the previous decade laid the foundations to a remarkable project of integration.



But rather than dwelling on this undeniable achievement, the Union's leaders should think about how 50 is an unattainable age for a significant proportion of t...