Ad
euobserver
"I have little doubt also that were Ms Royal (r) elected she could win a new French referendum in the first two years of her term" (Photo: Wikipedia)

Why Sego would be better

Opinion
by Peter Sain ley Berry,

French voters will have their own domestic reasons for voting either for Nicolas Sarkozy or for Ségolène Royal come 6th May. That the election is important is not in doubt, indeed it is attested by the extraordinarily high first round turnout of 84.5% - a figure that for most politicians in most elections is but a distant aspiration.

Whether we shall see a similar instance of Gallic indefatigability ten days hence remains to be seen. I hope so, if only, as Voltaire wrote, 'pour encourag...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Opinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver
"I have little doubt also that were Ms Royal (r) elected she could win a new French referendum in the first two years of her term" (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Opinion
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections