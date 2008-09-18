How Europarl TV develops will be the test

There can be few people, interested in the European Union and its affairs, who have not noticed that we are now in the era of EuroparlTV - launched on Wednesday of this week.

This is the European Parliament's own TV station, transmitting, via the internet, on four channels catering respectively for EU watchers, the general public, young people and those in all these categories who wish, and importantly have the time, to follow the Parliament's deliberations as they happen.

It is a...