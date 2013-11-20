Will Europe benefit from China's grand new strategy?

In the 1980s, Deng Xiaoping’s economic reforms and opening-up policies enabled China to industrialise through investment and export-led growth.

After Beijing’s Third Plenum, the new grand strategy by President Xi Jinping and Premier Le Keqiang allows China to move toward a post-industrial society and consumption-led growth, along with increasing regional integration.

Since last September, trade tensions over solar panels have clouded bilateral relations between the two sides.