Russia gives EU six months extra on air passenger law

Europeans can still fly to Russia, or over it, from Monday (1 July) without airlines giving their private data to Russian security services.

Under Russia's new Passenger Name Record (PNR) law, EU airlines as of next week have to hand over sensitive information, such as passengers' credit card details, or face landing and overflight bans.

But if the airlines comply, they would fall foul of EU data protection rules because the Union has no legal framework for PNR exchange with Mosc...